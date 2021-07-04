Left Menu

Punjab power crisis: AAP leaders, workers booked in Mohali after protest

Punjab Police has registered FIR against 23 members of the Aam Aadmi Party including MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema for protesting near Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh's house in Mohali.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 04-07-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 12:44 IST
Punjab power crisis: AAP leaders, workers booked in Mohali after protest
AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema speaking to ANI in Mohali. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police has registered FIR against 23 members of the Aam Aadmi Party including MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema for protesting near Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh's house in Mohali. As per the official statement of Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh, along with AAP workers and leaders, FIR is also filed against 200 unknown persons.

"FIR registered against 23 members of the Aam Aadmi Party including MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema, along with 200 unknown persons, who were protesting near Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's house in Mohali under section 188 Indian Penal Code and 51(A) Disaster management act at Mullanpur police station," the statement said. On Friday, AAP workers protested near Punjab Chief Minister's Siswan farmhouse here against "power cuts" in the state.

Police had used water cannons to disperse the agitators. AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann, MP, and Harpal Singh Cheema, MLA, were detained by Punjab Police from the protest site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021