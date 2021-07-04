UAE suggests postponing decision on extending oil output agreement

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday suggested deferring to another meeting a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on whether to extend an agreement curbing oil production, the state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE supports the raising of output by the group, collectively known as OPEC+, from August and until the current agreement expires in April 2022 as the global market "is in dire need of higher production", WAM added, citing an energy ministry statement.

