Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: 3 apprehended for stealing passengers' belongings, chain snatching in trains

Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended three persons from Kuppam district in connection with stealing passengers' belongings and chain snatching in trains.

ANI | Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:09 IST
Andhra Pradesh: 3 apprehended for stealing passengers' belongings, chain snatching in trains
The three suspects with Government Railway Police, Kuppam . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended three persons from Kuppam district in connection with stealing passengers' belongings and chain snatching in trains. As per an official statement from RPF, the three accused have been identified as S Vijay (20), K Saravanan (26) and Harish (26) were apprehended on June 30 with valuables amounting to Rs 1,78,000.

The RPF recovered six mobile phones stolen by the three suspects. They also recovered one Indian Bank Receipt of mortgage of gold chain weighing 20.5 grams which was snatched from a lady passenger in Kuppam Railway Station, the RPF said. The RPF constable of Bangarpet who was on continuous confidential watch and the Task Force regarding the theft of relay coils from location box between Bisanattam and Kuppam Railway Stations noticed the above three people moving suspiciously, read the statement.

"When RPF apprehended them and subjected them to inquiry, they denied their involvement in the theft of Railway coils but, accepted that they were involved in the theft of mobile phones at Kuppam Railway Station from passengers travelling in trains. They also revealed that they had snatched a gold chain from a passenger in Kanniyakumari-Bengaluru Express, at Kuppam Railway Station in March," it said. The three suspects have been handed over to Government Railway Police, Kuppam for further action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021