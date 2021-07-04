Pope Francis in hospital for 'scheduled surgery' on colon - Vatican spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:11 IST
Pope Francis was admitted to a Rome hospital on Sunday afternoon for "scheduled surgery" on his colon, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.
Bruni said the pope, 84, was suffering from "symptomatic diverticular stenosis" of the colon. It was not clear when the surgery would take place but Bruni said another statement would be issued afterwards.
