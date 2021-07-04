Subramanian, Tanya win titles at Junior White Nights
PTI | Gatchina | Updated: 04-07-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 20:33 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Top seeded Indian shuttlers S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian and Tanya Hemanth claimed the men's and women's under-19 titles at the Junior White Nights on Sunday.
While Subramanian beat Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga 21-10 21-13 in an all-Indian final, Tanya defeated Russian second seed Aleksandra Chushkina 21-9 21-13 in the women's singles title clash.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Athletics-'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies aged 91, Indian PM Modi leads tributes
His life will continue to inspire every Indian: Kejriwal condoles Milkha Singh's demise
Shafali's maturity at this stage of her career good sign for Indian cricket: Mandhana
Predator drones helping us to keep watch on 'vessels of interest': Indian Navy Vice Chief
Urgently trying to work with AstraZeneca, SII, Indian govt to restart COVID-19 vaccine shipments: WHO Official