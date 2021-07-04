Left Menu

PTI | Gatchina | Updated: 04-07-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 20:33 IST
Subramanian, Tanya win titles at Junior White Nights
Top seeded Indian shuttlers S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian and Tanya Hemanth claimed the men's and women's under-19 titles at the Junior White Nights on Sunday.

While Subramanian beat Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga 21-10 21-13 in an all-Indian final, Tanya defeated Russian second seed Aleksandra Chushkina 21-9 21-13 in the women's singles title clash.

