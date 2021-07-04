Left Menu

UP: Agra Police arrests man for marrying woman after faking identity

Agra Police has arrested a man allegedly for marrying a woman after faking identity and forcing her to change her religion.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-07-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 22:07 IST
Agra Police has arrested a man allegedly for marrying a woman after faking identity and forcing her to change her religion. The woman alleged that the man named Aditya did not reveal his religion and married her without disclosing his real faith. When she came to know his real name was Arif, he started blackmailing her and forced her to change her religion, Agra Police said.

On the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody by the police. According to the police, the victim, in her complaint, said that she had gone to a party in Lucknow, where he met Arif. The man introduced himself as Aditya and also described himself as a big businessman of timber in Lucknow.

The victim has filed a case against accused Arif under sections that include violence, attempt to murder, rape, unnatural act, robbery, cheating, unlawful conversion, and retaliation act. (ANI)

