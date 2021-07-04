Heavy downpour in parts of Bengaluru, IMD predicts rain for next two days
Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Sunday evening.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Sunday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'Yellow alert' in North and South Karnataka for July 7 and 8.
IMD Director CS Patil said that Bengaluru is likely to experience rain and thundershower in the next two days. "Circulation lies over Sri Lanka and neighborhood between 1.5 and 3.6 km above sea level. An increase in rainfall is expected from July 5. Yellow alert in North and South Karnataka on July 7-8. Bengaluru likely to experience rain and thundershower in the next two days," Patil told ANI.
As per IMD, earlier during the day, Karwar recorded 4 cm rainfall while Shirali recorded 3 cm. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Boeing India, DFY, SELCO foundation jointly set up 100-bed Covid care centre in Bengaluru
Boeing-SELCO-KSPCL-DFY Set Up 100-Bed COVID-care Center in Yelahanka, Bengaluru
Karnataka to set up system at dams to get real-time water data, which will help Maha: Patil
Boeing-SELCO-KSPCL-DFY set up 100-Bed COVID-care centre in Yelahanka, Bengaluru
Yellow Messenger rebrands to yellow.ai, launches AI-powered voice bots