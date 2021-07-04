Left Menu

Heavy downpour in parts of Bengaluru, IMD predicts rain for next two days

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

Updated: 04-07-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 22:17 IST
Heavy downpour in parts of Bengaluru, IMD predicts rain for next two days
A visual from Bengaluru in Karnataka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Sunday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'Yellow alert' in North and South Karnataka for July 7 and 8.

IMD Director CS Patil said that Bengaluru is likely to experience rain and thundershower in the next two days. "Circulation lies over Sri Lanka and neighborhood between 1.5 and 3.6 km above sea level. An increase in rainfall is expected from July 5. Yellow alert in North and South Karnataka on July 7-8. Bengaluru likely to experience rain and thundershower in the next two days," Patil told ANI.

As per IMD, earlier during the day, Karwar recorded 4 cm rainfall while Shirali recorded 3 cm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

