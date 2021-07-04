1,564 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths reported in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 1,564 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,775 patient discharges, and 59 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the health department of the state. The highest number of COVID-19 cases was reported from Bengaluru Urban with 352 new cases followed by Mysuru with 162 and Dakshina Kannada with 164.

As per the media bulletin, there are 44,846 active cases taking the cumulative toll of cases registered in Karnataka so far to 28,53,643. On Sunday, a positivity rate of 1.02 per cent was recorded while the case fatality rate was at 3.77 per cent.

Since the onset of the pandemic last year, 27,73,407 recoveries were reported in the state and 35,367 people succumbed to death. (ANI)

