Left Menu

1,564 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths reported in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 1,564 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,775 patient discharges, and 59 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the health department of the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-07-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 22:56 IST
1,564 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths reported in Karnataka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka reported 1,564 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,775 patient discharges, and 59 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the health department of the state. The highest number of COVID-19 cases was reported from Bengaluru Urban with 352 new cases followed by Mysuru with 162 and Dakshina Kannada with 164.

As per the media bulletin, there are 44,846 active cases taking the cumulative toll of cases registered in Karnataka so far to 28,53,643. On Sunday, a positivity rate of 1.02 per cent was recorded while the case fatality rate was at 3.77 per cent.

Since the onset of the pandemic last year, 27,73,407 recoveries were reported in the state and 35,367 people succumbed to death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021