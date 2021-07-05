Left Menu

Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market shut for flouting COVID-19 norms

The south Delhi district administration has ordered the shut down of Lajpat Nagar Central Market for one day for flouting COVID-19 norms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 13:46 IST
Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market shut for flouting COVID-19 norms
Representaive Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The south Delhi district administration has ordered the shut down of Lajpat Nagar Central Market for one day for flouting COVID-19 norms. The directive came after people were seen not following COVID 19 protocols, like social distancing and masks, at the market.

The order came after the Laxmi Nagar market in east Delhi was ordered shut from 10 pm on 29 June till 10 pm of July 5 over violations of COVID-19 guidelines. The south district administration has asked the Lajpat Nagar Central Market Association regarding necessary steps being taken to follow the COVID-19 norms and a show-cause notice has been issued to the market association.

"Further, since the Market Trader Association has failed to adhere to the instructions and violated DDMA orders/guidelines, it shall show cause within 01 days as to why actions as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws shall not be proceeded against them," read the order. The market association will have to answer the notice by Tuesday, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global
4
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021