COVID-19: Govt starts rafting activities to revive adventure tourism in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started rafting activities to revive adventure tourism and adventure sports as Covid-19 are declining steadily in the valley.

ANI | Wussan (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-07-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:40 IST
Participants getting prepared for white water rafting in J-K. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started rafting activities to revive adventure tourism and adventure sports as Covid-19 are declining steadily in the valley. According to Dr G.N. Itoo, Director of Tourism, Kashmir is popular for adventure activities and rafting is one of the attractive activities that always plays a tremendous role in attracting adventure lovers from across the world. Keeping the same in mind, the department of tourism and Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) in the Wussan area of the district Ganderbal organised white water rafting.

Speaking to ANI, Itoo said, "After the pandemic, this is the beginning of rafting and other adventure related activities that attract a good number of participants including some tourists who enjoy more than their expectations." "For the last few years due to the situation and Covid related issues, government and non-government organizations could not organize such big activities to boost adventure tourism as well as adventure sports," said Itoo.

"After the cases started declining, we decided to follow flag off a few activities adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Rafting is one of the best activities associated with adventure tourism, so we decided to organise it," he added. Speaking to ANI, Rouf Tramboo, Chairman Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir said, "Due to Covid the adventures activities and tourism in the state had declined, but today we have started a water rafting for the season in Singh river."

"There is 7 kilometer patch in which there is thrilling white water. This is for those tourists who are interested in taking a joy ride of white water rafting," he added. The participants were seen happy after the decision meanwhile, they also demanded that authorities should continue such events to boost the rafting culture in the valley.

"It a good initiative by Jammu and Kashmir tourism. It's the first pandemic in sports free pandemic. It will boost tourism. And it will be good if such activities will also be organised in future," said Umer Javed, a participant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

