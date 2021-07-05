Left Menu

Maha: Rare black leopard seen in Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve

A black leopard has been spotted in a camera trap during a recent census in Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve spread over Gondia and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra, forest officials said on Monday.It is a melanistic colour variant, with excess black pigments, and its sighting is rare, they added.It was spotted in Nawegaon block during the annual census held here.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 15:20 IST
Maha: Rare black leopard seen in Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A black leopard has been spotted in a camera trap during a recent census in Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve spread over Gondia and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra, forest officials said on Monday.

It is a melanistic colour variant, with excess black pigments, and its sighting is rare, they added.

''It was spotted in Nawegaon block during the annual census held here. It is being analysed by the experts from the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India,'' said Manikanda Ramanujam, Conservator of Forest and Director of Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve. Sightings of the black leopard have previously been reported in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve and Pench Tiger Reserve in the state, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021