Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday evoked the post-divorce relationship between actor Aaamir Khan and Kiran Rao to stress that the political paths of his party and BJP are separate but friendship remains between the former alliance partners.Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 15:27 IST
Sena-BJP ties like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao relationship: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday evoked the post-divorce relationship between actor Aaamir Khan and Kiran Rao to stress that the political paths of his party and BJP are separate but friendship remains between the former alliance partners.

"Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. (Their) paths have separated but (they) are friends. Same here. (Our) paths are separate but friendship remains. There will be friendship in politics. But this doesn't mean that we are going to form government (in Maharashtra)," Raut said.

"There are differences, but as I have been saying for a long time, we (Sena and BJP) are not India-Pakistan. There are meetings and talks. But now our paths have diverged. In politics, our paths have separated," he said.

Raut's analogy was in response to BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying their parties are ''not enemies''.

After announcing recently that he and Rao had divorced after a 15-year marriage, Khan had said, "Our relationship has changed but we are still together."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

