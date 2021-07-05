Left Menu

NTPC floats tender for deploying hydrogen fuel cell buses in Delhi, Leh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 18:30 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  Country:
  • India

State-owned NTPC on Monday said its subsidiary NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) has floated a tender for deployment of hydrogen fuel cell buses in Delhi and Leh.

The bid document sale commenced from June 30, 2021 and will continue till July 16, 2021, NTPC said in a statement.

The e-buses would be zero-emission vehicles in true form as hydrogen would be generated from renewable energy making it a pure green initiative.

Green hydrogen would be supplied to the buses by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. NVVN is providing comprehensive mobility solution in all e-vehicle segments targeting reduction of carbon footprint and achieving energy security.

Earlier this year, NVVN executed a turnkey project of supplying 40 e-buses and building charging stations in Andaman & Nicobar Island, a move to reduce pollution in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

