J-K: One police personnel injured in grenade attack in Doda
One police personnel was injured in a grenade attack near police lines in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the police said.
One police personnel was injured in a grenade attack near police lines in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the police said. According to the Superintendent of Police (Operations) in Doda Raj Kumar, the grenade was lobbed at two police personnel who were on routine duty.
"A grenade was lobbed at two of our personnel who were on routine duty. In the blast, one of them received minor injuries," Kumar said. " The lever of the grenade has been recovered," he added.
Further investigation is underway. Earlier on July 1, police personnel was injured in a terrorist attack in the Lazibal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. (ANI)
