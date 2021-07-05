Left Menu

J-K: One police personnel injured in grenade attack in Doda

One police personnel was injured in a grenade attack near police lines in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the police said.

ANI | Doda (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:18 IST
J-K: One police personnel injured in grenade attack in Doda
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One police personnel was injured in a grenade attack near police lines in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the police said. According to the Superintendent of Police (Operations) in Doda Raj Kumar, the grenade was lobbed at two police personnel who were on routine duty.

"A grenade was lobbed at two of our personnel who were on routine duty. In the blast, one of them received minor injuries," Kumar said. " The lever of the grenade has been recovered," he added.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier on July 1, police personnel was injured in a terrorist attack in the Lazibal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021