FCI procures 23.4 lakh tonnes wheat on MSP during rabi season in R'sthan

FCI in collaboration with the state government has created a new record of wheat procurement by purchasing more than the target despite the adverse circumstances arising during the coronavirus pandemic, Sanjeev Bhaskar, General Manager, FCI Rajasthan Region, told reporters here on Monday.He informed that in view of bumper production of wheat in the state, the procurement target was increased to 23.25 lakh tonnes from 22 lakh tonnes and the FCI achieved more than the target.He said this year 2.27 lakh farmers have been benefited by wheat procurement and payment of about Rs 4,500 crore has been paid through digital medium.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-07-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 20:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Food Corporation of India has procured 23.40 lakh tonnes of wheat on minimum support price during the rabi marketing season 2021-22 in Rajasthan, which is the highest ever wheat procurement in the state. ''FCI in collaboration with the state government has created a new record of wheat procurement by purchasing more than the target despite the adverse circumstances arising during the coronavirus pandemic,'' Sanjeev Bhaskar, General Manager, FCI Rajasthan Region, told reporters here on Monday.

He informed that in view of bumper production of wheat in the state, the procurement target was increased to 23.25 lakh tonnes from 22 lakh tonnes and the FCI achieved more than the target.

He said this year 2.27 lakh farmers have been benefited by wheat procurement and payment of about Rs 4,500 crore has been paid through digital medium. Bhaskar said that sufficient quantities of food grains are available with FCI for distribution under the Public Distribution System and other food schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

