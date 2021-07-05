Left Menu

Anil Kumble meets Andhra CM, suggests setting up sports university, equipment factory

Former India captain Anil Kumble met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Monday and discussed issues relating to sports.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-07-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 20:36 IST
Anil Kumble meets Andhra CM, suggests setting up sports university, equipment factory
Anil Kumble with Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India captain Anil Kumble met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Monday and discussed issues relating to sports. The former captain of the Indian cricket test team, who paid a courtesy visit, said he will extend cooperation if a sports university is set up in Andhra Pradesh.

According to an official release, he also requested the Chief Minister to focus on setting up a factory for sports equipment. "He (Kumble) said that all kinds of sports equipment are available from Jalandhar, Meerut only. If a sports equipment factory is set up in Andhra Pradesh, that would be useful for one and all," the release said.

Kumble expressed his readiness to share his expertise and experience in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021