Anil Kumble meets Andhra CM, suggests setting up sports university, equipment factory

Former India captain Anil Kumble met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Monday and discussed issues relating to sports. The former captain of the Indian cricket test team, who paid a courtesy visit, said he will extend cooperation if a sports university is set up in Andhra Pradesh.

According to an official release, he also requested the Chief Minister to focus on setting up a factory for sports equipment. "He (Kumble) said that all kinds of sports equipment are available from Jalandhar, Meerut only. If a sports equipment factory is set up in Andhra Pradesh, that would be useful for one and all," the release said.

Advertisement

Kumble expressed his readiness to share his expertise and experience in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)