Farmers should come forward for dialogue: Haryana Agri Minister

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Monday said that the farmers should end their protest against the new farm laws and come forward for talks with the Centre to resolve the issue. "Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said farmers should not insist on the condition to take back laws while making it clear that the Centre is ready to discuss any issue to remove their doubts.

So, my appeal to farmers is that they should leave the agitation mode and come forward for dialogue as it is the only way to resolve the issue. And the Centre is ready to resolve it," he told reporters ahead of a party meeting in Bhiwani.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers protesting against the farm laws, tried to reach the meeting venue, but were stopped by the police. Some protesters waved black flags and raised slogans against the government.

On Sunday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the Centre should not set conditions if it wanted to resume talks with the farmers.

His remarks came after Tomar asserted that the government was ready to hold talks with the protestors, except on the demand of the repeal of these laws.

Scores of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law be made to guarantee MSP for their crops.

