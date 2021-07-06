Left Menu

Flooding in Bihar's East Champaran after heavy rainfall in catchment areas

Due to the heavy rains there has been a threat of flooding in the Bagaha area of East Champaran.

ANI | East Champaran (Bihar) | Updated: 06-07-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 13:50 IST
Visual from Bagaha in East Champaran district of Bihar.. Image Credit: ANI
Due to the heavy rains there has been a threat of flooding in the Bagaha area of East Champaran. The catchment areas of the river have been witnessing heavy rainfall and several villages have been affected due to flooding following the rise in water levels of two rivers in the Bagaha area of East Champaran.

Water also entered several parts of the Bagaha district and is flowing two to three feet high on roads. "The administration has not provided any relief to us so far. They should set up relief camps for the villagers here," a Ward member alleged.

Assuring that the work to provide relief to the area will begin soon SDM Shekhar Anand said, "I have inspected the dam and assured anti-erosion work on it." He added that engineers were informed about the need for immediate anti-erosion work. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

