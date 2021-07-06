Tiger found dead at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan

A 10-year-old male tiger was found dead at Ranthambore National Park in Sawaimadhopur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, an official said.

"The carcass of T-65 was found in a waterhole. The reason behind the death will be clear after the postmortem," T C Verma, Chief Conservator of Forest, Sawaimadhopur, said.

According to Verma, 68 tigers are left in the national park.

