Tiger found dead at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan
A 10-year-old male tiger was found dead at Ranthambore National Park in Sawaimadhopur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, an official said.
"The carcass of T-65 was found in a waterhole. The reason behind the death will be clear after the postmortem," T C Verma, Chief Conservator of Forest, Sawaimadhopur, said.
According to Verma, 68 tigers are left in the national park.
