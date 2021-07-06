Left Menu

Four suspects to appear at court for drug dealing

Police visited the house and found three men inside a stationary vehicle in the yard at Giyani location in Bohlokong. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:20 IST
Four suspects to appear at court for drug dealing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Four suspects are expected to appear before the Bethlehem Magistrate Court on Tuesday on charges of drug dealing.

The suspects, aged between 24 and 31 years, were arrested on Monday after the Welkom Public Order Police Reaction Team deployed Bethlehem received information about suspicious people allegedly dealing in drugs at a house in Bohlokong.

Police visited the house and found three men inside a stationary vehicle in the yard at Giyani location in Bohlokong.

"The men were searched and arrested after they were found in possession of drugs. The suspects are aged 24, 31 and 33. We found that they were in possession of crystal meth and kat.

"The team proceeded to the back room, where they found and arrested a 33-year-old man for possession of crystal meth," the South African Police Service said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021