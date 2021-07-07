Left Menu

Petrol price hits Rs 100/litre in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 09:19 IST
Petrol price on Wednesday crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark after fuel prices were increased in line with firming international oil trends.

Petrol price was increased by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 100.21 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 89.53 per litre.

Delhi is the last of the metro cities to see petrol rising above the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune already have prices above that mark.

Kolkata also saw petrol prices climbing over Rs 100 per litre on Wednesday.

