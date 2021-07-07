Left Menu

European stocks rebound as miners, autos rise

German software company SAP was up 2.7%, with traders pointing to a double upgrade to "buy" from Bank of America as the reason for the move. Investors are awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy minutes later in the day, which could shed light on its plan to taper asset purchases.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 12:56 IST
European stocks rebound as miners, autos rise
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European stocks gained on Wednesday as economically sensitive sectors such as miners and automakers recovered from sharp falls in the previous session, triggered by falling bond yields.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.5% by 0716 GMT. The benchmark broke a three-day winning streak on Tuesday on the back of a sharp drop in U.S. and eurozone bond yields due to concerns about global economic recovery. Miners, oil & gas companies, and automakers, which bore the brunt of Tuesday's sell-off, rose between 1.0% and 1.3%.

UK-listed oil major Royal Dutch Shell rose 2.7% after it said it would boost its returns to shareholders via share buybacks or dividends. German software company SAP was up 2.7%, with traders pointing to a double upgrade to "buy" from Bank of America as the reason for the move.

Investors are awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy minutes later in the day, which could shed light on its plan to taper asset purchases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021