India and Singapore hold meeting on 'Personnel Management and Public Administration'

The bilateral meeting was led by Shri Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DARPG from the Indian side and Mr Loh Khum Yean, Permanent Secretary, PSD, Singapore from the Singapore side.

Updated: 07-07-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

India and Singapore held a bilateral meeting through virtual mode under the aegis of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into between the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Public Service Division (PSD), Prime Minister's Office, Singapore on 01st June 2018 on the subject of "Personnel Management and Public Administration".

During the meeting, both sides shared experiences on Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic, Transforming Leaderships and Ethics, Capacity Building and Training of Leaders and Public Officers, Citizen-Centric Governance and identified Citizen-centric service delivery and E-governance as potential areas for future collaboration.

Since the scope of cooperation laid down under the MoU is immensely relevant to the processes of development in both countries, both sides decided to share the best practices on current technology tools and processes of governance, capacity building, service delivery etc. so that both the nations could benefit through cross-learning.

(With Inputs from PIB)

