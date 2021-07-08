Left Menu

Iran says concern over its enriched uranium metal process is "unnecessary"

Iran's decision to produce uranium metal enriched to 20% purity is solely for peaceful purposes, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that Tehran will reverse its nuclear steps as soon as U.S. sanctions are lifted.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 08-07-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 00:12 IST
Iran says concern over its enriched uranium metal process is "unnecessary"
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's decision to produce uranium metal enriched to 20% purity is solely for peaceful purposes, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that Tehran will reverse its nuclear steps as soon as U.S. sanctions are lifted. "Contrary to the claims of the United States and the European powers ... this measure is solely for peaceful purposes and it is for use at Tehran Research Reactor," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh, according to Iranian state media.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday that Iran had started the process of producing enriched uranium metal. Tehran said it had informed the agency about its decision. Iran's move drew criticism from the United States and three European powers that have been in talks with Tehran since early April to revive a 2015 deal under which Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Washington exited the agreement three years ago, and Iran has responded by gradually breaching its restrictions. "This measure does not contradict Iran's non-proliferation and safeguarding obligations under the 2015 deal ... and Tehran is prepared to reverse its steps when sanctions are lifted," Khatibzadeh said.

U.S. and European officials made clear on Tuesday that Iran's decision would complicate, and potentially torpedo, indirect U.S.-Iranian talks aimed at bringing back Tehran and Washington into full compliance with the pact. Tehran has already produced a small amount of uranium metal this year that was not enriched. That is a breach of the deal, which bans all work on uranium metal since it can be used to make the core of a nuclear bomb. Iran has always denied seeking nuclear weapons. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021