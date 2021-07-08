Three children drown in Yamuna in UP's Firozabad

Three children drowned in the river Yamuna in Nagla Khangar area of the district on Wednesday, police said.

Police sources said the children -- all aged around 10 -- had gone to graze their animals in a jungle. They entered the river to take bath and drowned.

Divers were pressed to fish out the bodies from the river.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sirsaganj Navneet Goel said the families of the children requested that autopsy not be conducted on the bodies.

