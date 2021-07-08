Left Menu

Three children drown in Yamuna in UP's Firozabad

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 08-07-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 00:27 IST
Three children drown in Yamuna in UP's Firozabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three children drowned in the river Yamuna in Nagla Khangar area of the district on Wednesday, police said.

Police sources said the children -- all aged around 10 -- had gone to graze their animals in a jungle. They entered the river to take bath and drowned.

Divers were pressed to fish out the bodies from the river.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sirsaganj Navneet Goel said the families of the children requested that autopsy not be conducted on the bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021