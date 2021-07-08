Honduras hit by nationwide power outage, impact still unclear

A nationwide power outage struck Honduras on Wednesday but the Central American country was expected to bring electricity back online in the next couple hours, said Luis Deras, the head of the national electricity company ENEE.

"We've suffered a national outage and generation plants will need to be brought back online gradually," Deras said in an interview with a Honduran radio program. It was not immediately clear how many Honduran residents were affected by the outage, but parts of Nicaragua and El Salvador also appeared to be affected.

Advertisement

In El Salvador, regional power operator EOR said in a statement that electricity demand had dropped by about 2,400 megawatts, or about 30%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)