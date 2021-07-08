Left Menu

Honduras hit by nationwide power outage, impact still unclear

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 02:39 IST
Honduras hit by nationwide power outage, impact still unclear
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • Honduras

A nationwide power outage struck Honduras on Wednesday but the Central American country was expected to bring electricity back online in the next couple hours, said Luis Deras, the head of the national electricity company ENEE.

"We've suffered a national outage and generation plants will need to be brought back online gradually," Deras said in an interview with a Honduran radio program. It was not immediately clear how many Honduran residents were affected by the outage, but parts of Nicaragua and El Salvador also appeared to be affected.

In El Salvador, regional power operator EOR said in a statement that electricity demand had dropped by about 2,400 megawatts, or about 30%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021