'Zero chance' of finding survivors in collapsed Florida building, says official

A total of 46 bodies have been recovered from the ruins of the Champlain Towers South building so far, with 94 people still missing. Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told family members during a private briefing that the search and rescue operation was now considered a recovery mission with "zero chance" of finding survivors.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 03:37 IST
Two weeks after a Miami-area condominium tower collapse, there is now "zero chance" that survivors could still be found in the rubble, a fire official told family members on Wednesday. A total of 46 bodies have been recovered from the ruins of the Champlain Towers South building so far, with 94 people still missing.

Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told family members during a private briefing that the search and rescue operation was now considered a recovery mission with "zero chance" of finding survivors. "The team continues to make progress in the areas of the pile that was inaccessible prior to the demolition," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told an earlier news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

