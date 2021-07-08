OMRON Launches Low-heat-generating, High-power PCB Relay "G9KA" with Industry-leading Ultra-low Contact Resistance

Contributing to Realizing Decarbonized Society by Improving Energy Efficiency through Heat Generation Suppression - OMRON Corporation based in Kyoto, Japan, announced the global release of the G9KA High-Power PCB Relay on July 1, 2021. This product improves the power generation efficiency of PV generation systems by minimizing energy loss caused by heat generated by power conditioners, power supply equipment, and related equipment used in solar power generation systems. The industry-leading(*1) ultra-low contact resistance of 0.2milliohm(*2) suppresses heat generated by the relay and improves the power generation efficiency of solar power generation systems, thereby accelerating renewable energy deployment and contributing to realizing a decarbonized society.

Image1: High-power PCB Relay G9KA with Ultra-low Contact Resistance https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102197/202106246753/_prw_PI1fl_A09Lb0xl.jpg In recent years, the effective use of limited energy resources has become a major social issue, and there is a need for highly efficient energy conversion in sustainable energy production. On the other hand, power generation facilities using renewable energy, such as solar power, generate energy loss due to heat generated by the equipment during power generation, and the capacity and current of the facilities and equipment are increasing; therefore, countermeasures against heat generation have become an urgent issue.

One of the factors that can cause equipment to generate heat is the relays mounted on the PC board inside the equipment. Relays are components used for executing ON/OFF control of the electric current flowing through equipment when linked with the power system, and for safety shutoff in an emergency.

Conventional high-power relays have a high contact resistance value. So, energy loss due to heat generation has been an issue. There were cases where heat dissipation mechanisms such as heatsinks and cooling fans had to be installed inside the equipment as a countermeasure against heat generation, and cases where the deterioration of the PC board due to heat generated by the relay led to a decrease in the durable years of equipment.

The G9KA can reduce the temperature rise of the relay by about 30%(*3)--compared with conventional high-power relays--by lowering the contact resistance to the industry-leading(*1) 0.2milliohm(*2). This product helps to reduce the size and weight of equipment by simplifying the heatsink and cooling fan installed as a countermeasure against heat generation. In addition, suppressing the heat generated by the relay leads to a reduction in the temperature rise of the PC board, thereby contributing to the longevity of equipment.

OMRON will continue to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society through its customers' products and services by creating advanced devices and modules based on the technologies it has cultivated over many years and providing them globally.

Image2: Main Applications https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102197/202106246753/_prw_PI2fl_9uk4sWk8.jpg Key Features of G9KA (1) Industry-leading(*1) ultra-low contact resistance (0.2milliohm) suppresses heat generation -Lowering the contact resistance of the relay to 0.2milliohm(*2) can suppress the temperature rise of the relay by about 30%(*3) compared with conventional high-power relays.

-The simplification of heat dissipation mechanisms, such as a heatsink installed in equipment as a countermeasure against heat generation, reduces the number of parts and optimizes the design, thus contributing to the downsizing and weight reduction of equipment.

-The temperature rise and the deterioration of the PC board can be reduced by suppressing the heat generated by the relay, thereby contributing to the longevity of equipment.

Image3: Comparison of temperature rise results when 200A relay is energized (simulation) https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102197/202106246753/_prw_PI3fl_v708vS90.jpg (2) Supporting high-capacity applications Capable of energizing and de-energizing 200A (800 VAC), this product can be used in equipment and applications where large current loads need to be cut off, and can also replace contractors that are primarily used for high-capacity power control applications. Compared to contactors with similar current capacity, the height of the component is reduced to about 1/3(*4), which contributes to equipment miniaturization and space-saving.

Image4: Height comparison when components are mounted on the PC board (for illustration purposes only) https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102197/202106246753/_prw_PI4fl_o6LePP2e.jpg About high-power PCB relay G9KA https://components.omron.com/product-detail?partNumber=G9KA Notes: (*1) Industry-leading: According to OMRON's research as of May 2021 Comparison of catalog values for relays with a maximum current of 200A (*2) 0.2milliohm: Initial contact resistance value under the condition of 200A, 30 minutes (*3) About 30%: According to OMRON's research as of November 2020 Comparison of the temperature rise when 200A is energized with a relay with the equivalent performance of G9KA (*4) About 1/3: According to OMRON's research as of May 2021 For more details, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202106246753-O1-htZ4kO6K.pdf About OMRON Corporation: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202106246753-O2-dcE88545.pdf Source: OMRON Corporation

