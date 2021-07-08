Left Menu

Fire breaks out at CBI office in Delhi due to short circuit, no damage to property

A fire broke out inside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) building in New Delhi on Thursday due to a short circuit in the generator.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:01 IST
Fire breaks out at CBI office in Delhi due to short circuit, no damage to property
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out inside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) building in New Delhi on Thursday due to a short circuit in the generator. According to a CBI officer, smoke emanating was due to a short circuit in the generator in the CBI building. After a while, an automatic sprinkler system was activated.

The functioning of the office will be restored in some time, the CBI officer said. No damage to property was reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021