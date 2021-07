Ramchandra Prasad Singh takes charge as Steel Minister

Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh today took charge as Steel Minister at Udyog Bhawan here. The Minister of State for Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste welcomed the Cabinet Minister.

After taking the charge of the Steel Ministry, Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh said that Steel Ministry is to play a vital role as Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set a target of achieving the $5 trillion-dollar economy target by 2024. Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh also took a meeting with the officials of the Ministry.

Shri Singh represents Bihar in Rajya Sabha and is a former IAS officer.

(With Inputs from PIB)