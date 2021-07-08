Vaccine is the only way out to safeguard Poultry Sector and reduce loss

AIPBA organizes a webinar to build disease free Indian poultry industry. Disease-free poultry production is the only way to increase the income of the farmer.

The vaccine is the most effective way to destroy any disease from the root Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8: All India Poultry Breeders Association (AIPBA) organized a webinar to discuss diseases and issues in the poultry sector and to bring it to the notice of the officials of the Animal Husbandry Department. The webinar was aimed to find a proper solution to make the poultry industry disease-free and help India to be the world leader in chicken and egg production. There was an important discussion on this subject between many industrialists of the poultry industry and senior officers of the Animal Husbandry Department. Mr. Gulrej Alam, Secretary, AIPBA and Director, IB Group, was the host of the webinar. The moderator of the webinar Prof. P.K. Shukla, Dean & Registrar DUVASU Veterinary University, Mathura and Shri Vijay Sardana Advisor, AIPBA conducted the discussion smoothly. In the webinar, AIPBA Chairman and IB Group’s Managing Director Mr. Bahadur Ali welcomed all the panelists and officers of Animal Husbandry Department including Dr. Praveen Malik Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Animal Husbandry Department Mr. OP Chaudhary Joint NLM PC Animal Husbandry Department Mr. Upmanyu Basu Joint Secretary LH Animal Husbandry. He shared the problems caused by diseases in front of the officials, he said, “The last 2 years have been very difficult for the poultry industry and the Animal Husbandry Department has also provided all possible help to the poultry industry, but it has become very important to find a permanent solution to the diseases of the poultry so that it becomes possible to prevent the loss of 20-25 thousand crores every year. Vaccines can be a way to avoid the damage caused by the disease.” Dr. Praveen Malik, Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Department, furthering the discussion said that two-three diseases like influenza and microplasma trouble the poultry every year and our effort is also to eliminate the disease instead of controlling it. The Joint Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, Shri OP Choudhary NLMPC, and Shri Upamanyu Basu AHAL also agreed on the need for the vaccine. Shri Upamanyu Vasu said that vaccination is very important because the vaccine is the most effective way to destroy any disease from the root, but along with vaccination, biosecurity and hygiene are also necessary, after discussing with the poultry industry, all steps should be taken by adopting the scientific method. So it will prove to be a positive step for the growth of poultry. Raising important issues of Poultry, Mr. Balram Singh Yadav, MD, Godrej Agrovet Limited said that Poultry Industry needs to think from tomorrow's perspective also so that the image of the Poultry Industry can be improved further. In the last one or two years, the poultry industry has suffered a loss of thousands of crores because whenever any virus or disease comes, it has the biggest impact on our industry. During this discussion, along with all the office breeders of the association, about 1500 poultry farmers from the app and 3572 poultry farms connected to Facebook and YouTube in social media who put their questions in front of the officers of the Animal Husbandry Department so that these problems could be resolved. Mr. Jagbir Singh Dhul, President, AIPBA, extended a heartfelt thanks to all the poultry operators and all the celebrities and poultry farmers involved in the discussion.

Advertisement

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)