India and Gambia sign MoU on Refurbishing Personnel Administration and Governance Reforms

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India and the Public Service Commission, Office of the President, Republic of The Gambia signed an MoU on Refurbishing Personnel Administration and Governance Reforms on 8th July 2021.

The MoU was signed by Shri Sanjay Singh, Secretary on behalf of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and H.E. Mr Lamin E. Singhateh, Charge d'Affairs on behalf of the Public Service Commission of the Gambia.

The signing ceremony was attended virtually by senior officers of the Gambian Public Service Commission, Ministry of External Affairs and Ambassador, Embassy of India, Senegal, which is accredited to the Gambia.

The MoU aims at strengthening and promoting bilateral cooperation between the two countries in Personnel Administration and Governance Reforms. The cooperation in areas such as Improving Performance Management System in Government, Implementation of Contributory Pension Scheme and, e-Recruitment in Government form part of the areas to be covered under the activities of MoU. It was mutually decided that towards the formation of the Work Plan, a meeting of the Joint Working Group would be held soon.

(With Inputs from PIB)