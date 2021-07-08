Left Menu

Cabinet approves modifications in Central Sector Scheme of Financing Facility under ‘Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’

Eligibility has now been extended to State Agencies/APMCs, National & State Federations of Cooperatives, Federations of Farmers Producers Organizations (FPOs) and Federations of Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:27 IST
Cabinet approves modifications in Central Sector Scheme of Financing Facility under ‘Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet chaired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today gave its approval to the following modifications in the Central Sector Scheme of Financing Facility under 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund':

Eligibility has now been extended to State Agencies/APMCs, National & State Federations of Cooperatives, Federations of Farmers Producers Organizations (FPOs) and Federations of Self Help Groups (SHGs).

At present Interest subvention for a loan upto Rs. 2 crore in one location is eligible under the scheme. In case, one eligible entity puts up projects in different locations then all such projects will now be eligible for interest subvention for loans upto Rs. 2 crore. However, for a private sector entity, there will be a limit of a maximum of 25 such projects. This limitation of 25 projects will not be applicable to state agencies, national and state federations of cooperatives, federations of FPOs and federation of SHGs. Location will mean the physical boundary of a village or town having a distinct LGD (Local Government Directory) code. Each of such projects should be in a location having a separate LGD code.

For APMCs, interest subvention for a loan upto Rs. 2 crores will be provided for each project of different infrastructure types e.g. cold storage, sorting, grading and assaying units, silos, et within the same market yard.

The power has been delegated to Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare to make necessary changes with regard to addition or deletion of the beneficiary in such a manner so that the basic spirit of the scheme is not altered

The period of the financial facility has been extended from 4 to 6 years upto 2025-26 and the overall period of the scheme has been extended from 10 to 13 upto 2032-33.

The modifications in the Scheme will help to achieve a multiplier effect in generating investments while ensuring that the benefits reach small and marginal farmers. APMC markets are set up to provide market linkages and create an ecosystem of post-harvest public infrastructure open to all farmers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021