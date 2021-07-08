Cabinet approves modifications in Central Sector Scheme of Financing Facility under ‘Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’

The Union Cabinet chaired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today gave its approval to the following modifications in the Central Sector Scheme of Financing Facility under 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund':

Eligibility has now been extended to State Agencies/APMCs, National & State Federations of Cooperatives, Federations of Farmers Producers Organizations (FPOs) and Federations of Self Help Groups (SHGs).

At present Interest subvention for a loan upto Rs. 2 crore in one location is eligible under the scheme. In case, one eligible entity puts up projects in different locations then all such projects will now be eligible for interest subvention for loans upto Rs. 2 crore. However, for a private sector entity, there will be a limit of a maximum of 25 such projects. This limitation of 25 projects will not be applicable to state agencies, national and state federations of cooperatives, federations of FPOs and federation of SHGs. Location will mean the physical boundary of a village or town having a distinct LGD (Local Government Directory) code. Each of such projects should be in a location having a separate LGD code.

For APMCs, interest subvention for a loan upto Rs. 2 crores will be provided for each project of different infrastructure types e.g. cold storage, sorting, grading and assaying units, silos, et within the same market yard.

The power has been delegated to Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare to make necessary changes with regard to addition or deletion of the beneficiary in such a manner so that the basic spirit of the scheme is not altered

The period of the financial facility has been extended from 4 to 6 years upto 2025-26 and the overall period of the scheme has been extended from 10 to 13 upto 2032-33.

The modifications in the Scheme will help to achieve a multiplier effect in generating investments while ensuring that the benefits reach small and marginal farmers. APMC markets are set up to provide market linkages and create an ecosystem of post-harvest public infrastructure open to all farmers.

(With Inputs from PIB)