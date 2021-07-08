Cabinet approves amendment to Coconut Development Board Act

The government on Thursday decided to amend the Coconut Development Board Act, 1979 to make the post of chairman non-executive, as part of its efforts to boost production and productivity in this sector.

''The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare to make the post of Chairman, Coconut Development Board as Non-Executive one. It will be beneficial to the coconut growers at large,'' an official statement said.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: ''We are going to make amendments in the Coconut Development Board Act.'' He said the post of the chairman will be non-executive and there would be a CEO for executive powers.

Those who have field experience will be appointed as non-executive chairman of the board, he said.

Among other changes, Tomar said the Centre will nominate six members in the board from the current practice of four members from four states. He said two more members from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat will be appointed in the board. The minister said the board can undertake activities outside the country also.

