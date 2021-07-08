Left Menu

Important decisions for welfare of agriculture, farmers taken: PM Modi

The government has taken important decisions for the welfare of agriculture and farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, while noting that a Rs 23,000 crore package has also been approved to strengthen the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:58 IST
In his tweets after he chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Modi noted that the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund can now be used to strengthen the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and interest subvention will also be provided. The COVID-19 package will help making arrangements for paediatric care unit, ICU beds, oxygen storage, ambulance and medicine in every district, Modi said. The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a Rs 23,123-crore financial package for improving health infrastructure in the country to fight the Covid pandemic.

APMC mandis will also now be eligible to avail financial support from the Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to expand the regulated markets' capacity and provide better facilities to farmers.

