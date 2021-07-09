Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Brexit disruption may return with summer tourists, Dover chief says

Britain's passage out of the European Union was eased by a lack of tourists driving to France during the pandemic, enabling port staff to process the additional paperwork for trucks that is now required to access Europe, and keep goods moving. But the government dropped a travel quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Britons on Thursday, potentially opening up holiday routes and increasing the number of vehicles that could descend on the south-west port in the summer.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:52 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Brexit disruption may return with summer tourists, Dover chief says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's biggest port said that post-Brexit disruption could return to Dover and slow trade when holidaymakers head for Europe this summer so the government must urgently reconsider funding redevelopment to prevent long-term damage. Britain's passage out of the European Union was eased by a lack of tourists driving to France during the pandemic, enabling port staff to process the additional paperwork for trucks that are now required to access Europe and keep goods moving.

But the government dropped a travel quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Britons on Thursday, potentially opening up holiday routes and increasing the number of vehicles that could descend on the southwest port in the summer. Doug Bannister, CEO of the Port of Dover, told Reuters the site had managed the switch to full customs checks well so far after Britain left the trade bloc at the end of 2020.

"That's because we haven't seen the demand for tourists coming from our facilities, as we would normally expect to see," he told Reuters on a bright sunny day as a ferry departed for Calais. "It's at those points in time when the pressure on the total system increases."

In 2019, some 2.4 million trucks used the Dover port, along with 2 million tourist cars and 74,000 coaches. Dover has modeled the impact of a return of passenger cars to the port, and Bannister said there would be challenges if it happened quickly. "There will be longer transaction times and more processing," he said.

British industry had warned in the run-up to Brexit that the UK's supply chains could be strained to breaking point, with even the government saying some 7,000 trucks could back up from Dover if they failed to fill out the paperwork correctly. Instead, a December rush to stockpile goods in the country, which led to 20-mile queues outside Dover at the time, meant trade dropped off in January and enabled manufacturers and logistics groups to adapt to the new demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021