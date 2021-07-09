Rain, thunderstorms likely in several parts of Kerala: IMD
The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Kerala.
ANI | Kottayam (Kerala) | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:58 IST
"Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thunderstorms is the forecast of July 9," said Regional Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.
"Scattered rains are predicted all over Kerala, including other districts," added the IMD. (ANI)
