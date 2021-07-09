Left Menu

Rain, thunderstorms likely in several parts of Kerala: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Kerala.

ANI | Kottayam (Kerala) | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:58 IST
Rain, thunderstorms likely in several parts of Kerala: IMD
Visual of rain in Kottayam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Kerala.

"Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thunderstorms is the forecast of July 9," said Regional Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

"Scattered rains are predicted all over Kerala, including other districts," added the IMD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021