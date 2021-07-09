Rain, thunderstorms likely in several parts of Kerala: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Kerala.

"Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thunderstorms is the forecast of July 9," said Regional Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

"Scattered rains are predicted all over Kerala, including other districts," added the IMD. (ANI)

