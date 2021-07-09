Left Menu

J-K police arrests LeT terrorist in Hajin; arms, ammunition seized

Bandipora police along with security forces arrested one terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession here in Hajin, officials informed on Friday.

ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-07-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:01 IST
J-K police arrests LeT terrorist in Hajin; arms, ammunition seized
Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist held in Jammu and Kashmir. Image Credit: ANI
Bandipora police along with security forces arrested one terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession here in Hajin, officials informed on Friday. Based on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists towards Hajin town for subversive activities a joint Naka was established in the Gundjahangeer area of Hajin town by Bandipora police, 13 Rashtriya Rifles, IRP 21th battalion (BN) and 45 Bn Central Reserve Police Force, police said in a statement.

During Naka checking, the movement of a suspicious person was noticed. When he was apprehended, he disclosed his identity as Muzammil Sheikh, resident of Chandergeer Hajin. Incriminating material along with live arms and ammunition, which included one Chinese pistol along with live rounds, was seized from his possession.

According to police, Muzammil Sheikh had joined the proscribed terror outfit LeT recently and was tasked with carrying out subversive activities in and around Hajin town. In this connection, a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of law stands registered in police station Hajin and further investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

