Discussions with Pfizer and Moderna underway, trying to get solution on contractual issues: VK Paul

The Government of India is holding discussions with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer over several issues including indemnity waiver, said Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 19:26 IST
Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI
By Shalini Bhardwaj The Government of India is holding discussions with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer over several issues including indemnity waiver, said Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog on Friday.

"We are in touch with them (Moderna and Pfizer). We are holding discussions. It is a process of negotiation and dialogues. We are trying to get a solution on contractual and commitments issues. This process is ongoing," Dr Paul told ANI. In June, US biotechnology company Moderna announced that India has granted permission for its COVID-19 vaccine to be imported into the country for restricted use in an emergency situation.

Pfizer has not even applied for an emergency use authorisation in the country. Moderna and Pfizer had sought indemnity which would ensure that they can't be booked in case of any adverse effect of the vaccine. (ANI)

