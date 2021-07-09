Goods train derails near Chhattisgarh- MP border

A goods train derailed on a railway bridge near the Chhattisgarh border while it was travelling from Bilaspur to Katni in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The train accident occurred when one of the coaches fell on the bridge near Nigaura Railway Station near the Chhattisgarh border.

Rail traffic movement remains unaffected. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)