Left Menu

Goods train derails near Chhattisgarh- MP border

A goods train accident occurred due to the fall of a carriage on a railway bridge near Niagara railway station near the Chhattisgarh border.

ANI | Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-07-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 20:28 IST
Goods train derails near Chhattisgarh- MP border
A visual from the site of incident. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A goods train derailed on a railway bridge near the Chhattisgarh border while it was travelling from Bilaspur to Katni in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The train accident occurred when one of the coaches fell on the bridge near Nigaura Railway Station near the Chhattisgarh border.

Rail traffic movement remains unaffected. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021