Fishermen stage protest against proposed berth

Fishermen in boats staged a proteston the banks of Phalguni River here on Friday against the proposed coastal berth project in Bengre in Uttara Kannada district.
They said the project under the Sagar Mala scheme of the Central government would affect their livelihood.
Muneer Katipalla, honorary president of the Phalguni Traditional Fishermens Association which organised the protest, said the project would hit nearly 600 country boat fishermen in three coastal districts.
He alleged the Karnataka government was using the police to curb the agitation at Honnavar and Karwar in the district.
