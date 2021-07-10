Left Menu

Wedding procession reaches bride's home on boats in Bihar village inundated in rain

A wedding procession reached the bride's home in Gobarsittha village of Bihar's Samstipur district in boats that carried them inside the village, which was inundated in heavy rain.

ANI | Samastipur (Bihar) | Updated: 10-07-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 13:41 IST
Bride and groom return on a boat after wedding. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wedding procession reached the bride's home in Gobarsittha village of Bihar's Samstipur district in boats that carried them inside the village, which was inundated in heavy rain. After the wedding, the 'baarat' returned in the same fashion with the new bride and groom to the latter's home. Visuals of the procession captured on video was widely shared on the Internet.

Due to monsoon rains, the water level of the Bagmati river had risen leading to the flooding in Gobarsittha village. Villagers arranged had arranged three boats for members of the wedding party.

The state has been witnessing flood situation in several districts due to heavy downpour. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur districts. A day earlier he had undertaken aerial survey of flood-affected parts of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi districts.

On July 5, Bihar, a few trains were diverted due to rising floodwater in the Samastipur division according to Northern Railways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

