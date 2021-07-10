Playing loudspeakers without permission in Delhi will now attract upto Rs 1 lakh fine

By Amit Pandey Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Saturday revised the penalty for violation of noise rules in the national capital with hefty fines of as much as Rs 10,000 to be levied for noise through loudspeakers/ public address systems.

As per the order copy, Rs 1 lakh fine will be imposed for Diesel Generator sets of over 1000 kilovolt-ampere (KVA); Rs 50,000 for sound-emitting construction equipment without prior permission. Under the new amendment, a provision of a fine up to Rs lakh rupees was made on any medium causing noise pollution. Along with this, orders were also given to take action regarding noise pollution of generator sets. Apart from this, now the plant causing noise pollution will also be confiscated. This proposal of the amendment has also been accepted by the NGT.

Advertisement

According to the new penalty rates for noise pollution, now if construction equipment makes noise more than the prescribed standards, then fines up to Rs 50,000 will be imposed and equipment will also be seized. Apart from this, people found burning firecrackers in residential or commercial areas, will be fined Rs 1,000. However, if the firecracker is being lit in the silent zone, then the same fine will be Rs 3000.

Apart from this, if firecrackers are being used in public rallies, marriage ceremonies and other religious events, then there will be a fine of up to Rs 10,000 in residential and commercial zones and Rs 30,000 in silent zones. On August 13, 2020, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Delhi government, Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to take further steps to ensure that the noise pollution norms are enforced at the ground level for protection of public health and the environment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)