BJP respects other religions the way it respects Hinduism, says party's Andhra chief

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Somu Veerraju on Saturday said the party respects other religions like it respects Hinduism and opposed the state government's move to construct churches with public money.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-07-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 16:17 IST
Andhra Pradesh BJP President Somu Veerraju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Somu Veerraju on Saturday said the party respects other religions like it respects Hinduism and opposed the state government's move to construct churches with public money. Addressing a press conference, Veerraju said, "The party respects other religions like it respects Hinduism. Hinduism is a way of life, but not a religion confined to a single preacher or single sacred book. Christians and Muslims in India adopt and follow some Hindu customs, as it is an Indian way of life. Indian culture allows other religions to coexist. BJP respects other religions too," he said.

He said the BJP is opposing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government's move to construct churches in the state with public money. He explained, "Such opposition is not against the Christians but against the government policy of misusing funds from Hindus. Funds from Hindus should be used for Hindu temples only. If the government wants to construct churches, that should not be done with money from public exchequer, but from donations of Christians and their churches only."

A group of Christians including pastors joined the BJP in presence of Somu Veerraju today. (ANI)

