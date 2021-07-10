UP power minister directs officers to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in state

Officers have been instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Uttar Pradesh, state's power minister Shrikant Sharma said on Saturday.

"The benefit of UP as a surplus power state should reach the consumers in the form of uninterrupted power supply,'' the minister said while interacting with reporters.

He said, in a late night Friday meeting with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman and MD, and MDs of all distribution companies, the officers were clearly told to chalk out a plan for uninterrupted power supply in the state.

They were instructed to go for load assessment and load balancing exercise, to ensure fulfilment of 24,000 megawatt power demand in the state, the minister said.

While the MDs of distribution companies were instructed to ensure fixing of faults in minimum possible time, the chairman of UPPCL was directed to monitor the same, the minister said adding that cable and transformer as per demand should be used for regular power supply.

According to the minister, the officers were told to not interrupt power supply of the entire feeder in case of some fault in rural areas.

Similarly, to prevent interruption in underground cable areas, officers were directed to install sufficient number of fault locators there.

Instructions were given to revitalize the process of upgradation that was hit by COVID-19, the minister said adding indirect relief has been given to consumers who could not pay their power dues for the last three months.

"Instead of harassing them, motivate them for payment, since disconnection is no solution to the problem of delayed payment", the minister concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)