GI certified Fazil mango variety from West Bengal exported to Bahrain: Commerce Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 16:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A consignment of GI certified Fazil mango variety sourced from Malda district of West Bengal was exported to Bahrain, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

The GI tag helps growers get premium price for the product as no other producer can misuse the name to market similar goods.

A geographical indication (GI) tag is used for an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicraft and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory. Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

Darjeeling tea, Tirupathi laddu, Kangra paintings, Nagpur orange and Kashmir pashmina are among the registered GIs in India.

It said that in June 2021, a week-long Indian mango promotion programme was organised in Bahrain where 16 varieties of the fruit including three GI certified Khirsapatin and Lakshmanbhog (West Bengal), Zardalu (Bihar) were displayed.

While most of the states in India have mango plantations, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka have a major share in total production of the fruit.

In a separate statement, the ministry said to promote agricultural crops exports and adherence to global practices, APEDA in collaboration with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), traders, exporters, agricultural scientists, Uttar Pradesh government and other institutions organised a meet at Varanasi.

More than 200 farmers from the Varanasi region participated in the meet where agricultural scientists and officials from the leading institutes provided valuable inputs for promoting agricultural products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

