Germany's Scholz sees final tax reform deal by October

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday he expected a final deal on taxing multinationals to be reached by October, after finance ministers from the G20 club of large economies backed a plan to stop companies shifting profits to tax havens.

"We have already reached the core agreement," Scholz told reporters at the G20 gathering in Venice. "So I am absolutely sure that we will get an agreement in October."

