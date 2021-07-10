Germany's Scholz sees final tax reform deal by October
Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:19 IST
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday he expected a final deal on taxing multinationals to be reached by October, after finance ministers from the G20 club of large economies backed a plan to stop companies shifting profits to tax havens.
"We have already reached the core agreement," Scholz told reporters at the G20 gathering in Venice. "So I am absolutely sure that we will get an agreement in October."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venice
- German
- Olaf Scholz
- Scholz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Venice reinventing itself as sustainable tourism capital
UNESCO watching as Venice grapples with over-tourism
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans; Venice festival to honor Jamie Lee Curtis with a lifetime achievement award and more
Jamie Lee Curtis to receive Lifetime Achievement honour at Venice Film Fest
Venice festival to honour Jamie Lee Curtis with lifetime achievement award