Stage on bullock cart collapses during Congress' protest against fuel price hike in Mumbai

A makeshift stage mounted on a bullock cart toppled under the weight of Congress activists during a protest held against the fuel price hike in Antop Hill locality here on Saturday. The Congress held protests to highlight the anger of the common man.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:41 IST
Stage on bullock cart collapses during Congress' protest against fuel price hike in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A makeshift stage mounted on a bullock cart toppled under the weight of Congress activists during a protest held against the fuel price hike in Antop Hill locality here on Saturday. Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap was among other workers of the Congress present on the stage when it collapsed. Jagtap and other leaders escaped unhurt.

Earlier in the day, Congress staged demonstrations at 29 spots in Mumbai against the rise in prices of petrol and diesel and other essential commodities. Speaking at the occasion, Jagtap said, ''The hike in fuel prices shows the Centre's anti-poor stand. Petrol now costs Rs 107 per litre while a cooking gas cylinder costs Rs 950. The common man is worried about his survival. The Congress held protests to highlight the anger of the common man''.

