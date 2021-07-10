Left Menu

Goa reports 155 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Goa on Saturday reported as many as 155 new COVID-19 cases, 183 recoveries and seven deaths, the state health department informed.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 21:34 IST
Goa reports 155 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa on Saturday reported as many as 155 new COVID-19 cases, 183 recoveries and seven deaths, the state health department informed. With this, the total number of positive cases reported in the state so far stands at 1,68,585, including 1,63,530 recoveries and 3,095 deaths so far.

There are currently 1,960 active cases in the state. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97 per cent. As per the union health ministry, a total of 10,63,057 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 9,04,933 first doses and 1,58,124 second doses.

Earlier this week, the state government extended the pandemic induced lockdown till June 12. Restaurants and bars in the state are allowed to function between 7 am to 9 pm with up to 50 per cent seating capacity. Shops and malls are allowed to open till 6 pm. Earlier, these were allowed to operate till 3 pm.

Saloons and other outdoor sports complexes/stadiums are also allowed to open. Educational institutions, cinema halls, auditoria, casinos, gyms, spas, indoor sports complexes will remain closed. Visitors will not be allowed at religious places. The COVID curfew was first imposed on May 9 in Goa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021