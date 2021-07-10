DSGMC chief MS Sirsa alleges 'misleading, derogatory' remarks by Sarnas, says will file case

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday said he will file case against Sarnas in High Court for "issuing misleading, false and derogatory statements" against him about a court order. Addressing a press conference here today along with office bearers of DSGMC, Sirsa released a copy of the court order to the media.

He alleged that Parmjit Singh Sarna and Harwinder Singh Sarna "have tried to mislead public and media about court orders" and said the order states that he is willing to abide "by orders to join investigation". Sirsa said that he has not sold his property as alleged by Sarnas and he is always ready to face any challenge.

Advertisement

He alleged that Sarnas were resorting to "misleading and malicious propaganda" and the DSGMC team which is working for the betterment of humanity. He said DSGMC has received help in the task in terms of monetary support, oxygen plant and ventilators from France Government, Australia and the USA.

Sirsa said that he is not bothered about "negative propaganda" and "will continue to serve panth and humanity with his positive agenda". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)